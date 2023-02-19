Here's everything you need to know about Mobile World Congress 2023

With the Covid-19 outbreak no longer posing as big of a health threat compared to the last few years, it looks like the Mobile World Congress 2023 trade show is getting back to near-normal levels in terms of attendance and the number of participating companies. It remains the world's biggest trade show for smartphone and mobile devices and accessories. Here's what you need to know about the event before it begins.

What is Mobile World Congress 2023 and where is it held?

It is a trade show with companies and organizations showing off the latest and upcoming smartphones, tablets, and related accessories. It's been held since 1987 and is run by the GSM Association, a trade organization for mobile tech companies. The event is held in Barcelona, Spain.

When is MWC 2023?

The actual trade show will be held from February 27 to March 3, 2023. However, some companies may make their MWC announcements, or hold press conferences in Barcelona, in the days leading up to the event.

Can anyone attend the show?

Unlike many other tech trading shows, which are normally not open to the public, an ordinary person can buy a ticket to attend MWC 2023. They are not cheap, however. The least expensive ticket to attend the event is priced at €799, or about $853. Before Covid, the event had as many as 100,000 attendees, but it's unclear how many will attend in 2023.

What companies will be attending MWC 2023 and what will they announce?

Most of the major smartphone and tablet companies are expected to be exhibitors at this year's trade show. However, it's unclear in some cases what they might announce. Here's a quick rundown of what companies are planning to attend, and some speculation on what they will reveal during MWC 2023.

Samsung - The biggest non-Apple smartphone company will be exhibiting at the show, but since the company has already announced its flagship Galaxy S23 phones a few weeks ago, it's unknown what they will be showing at their booth.

- The biggest non-Apple smartphone company will be exhibiting at the show, but since the company has already announced its flagship Galaxy S23 phones a few weeks ago, it's unknown what they will be showing at their booth. OnePlus - The company has already revealed the OnePlus 11 phone, but during its global press event on February 1, it also said it would show off another phone, the OnePlus 11 Concept, as part of MWC 2023.

- The company has already revealed the OnePlus 11 phone, but during its global press event on February 1, it also said it would show off another phone, the OnePlus 11 Concept, as part of MWC 2023. Xiaomi - The Chinese phone maker has already announced it will officially launch its Xiaomi 13 Series of smartphones in Barcelona on February 26, one day before MWC 2023 begins.

- The Chinese phone maker has already announced it will officially launch its Xiaomi 13 Series of smartphones in Barcelona on February 26, one day before MWC 2023 begins. Honor - The company will hold a press event on February 27 in Barcelona, where it will officially announce its Magic 5 series of phones, along with the global launch of the Honor Magic Vs smartphone.

- The company will hold a press event on February 27 in Barcelona, where it will officially announce its Magic 5 series of phones, along with the global launch of the Honor Magic Vs smartphone. Oppo - The company is exhibiting at the show, but there's no official word on what it might show off. Some rumors claim it will introduce the Oppo Find X6, the Oppo Pad 2, and the Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable phone to a global audience.

- The company is exhibiting at the show, but there's no official word on what it might show off. Some rumors claim it will introduce the Oppo Find X6, the Oppo Pad 2, and the Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable phone to a global audience. Huawei - Even though the Chinese smartphone company still has a ban on using US parts, there are some rumors that it will have a big presence at MWC 2023. It could introduce the Huawei P60 and the Huawei Mate 60 at the show, along with its next foldable phone, the Huawei Mate X3.

- Even though the Chinese smartphone company still has a ban on using US parts, there are some rumors that it will have a big presence at MWC 2023. It could introduce the Huawei P60 and the Huawei Mate 60 at the show, along with its next foldable phone, the Huawei Mate X3. Realme - The smartphone company has confirmed it will introduce the Realme GT 3 as part of its MWC 2023 plans.

- The smartphone company has confirmed it will introduce the Realme GT 3 as part of its MWC 2023 plans. TECNO - The relatively new smartphone maker has plans to show off a foldable phone, the PHANTOM V Fold, on February 28 in Barcelona during MWC 2023.

Other companies slated to exhibit at the show include Lenovo-Motorola, Nokia, MediaTek, Qualcomm, and Vivo. Ironically, two of the biggest mobile phone companies, Google and Apple, will not be attending MWC 2023.