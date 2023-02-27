The HONOR Magic5 and Magic5 Pro, and the foldable Magic Vs, get global launches

As part of Mobile World Congress 2023, China-based smartphone company HONOR announced plans to launch its latest flagship smartphones internationally. That includes the new HONOR Magic5 Series and the foldable HONOR Magic Vs.

Both the HONOR Magic5 and the Magic5 Pro smartphones will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors inside, with the Magic5 using a 6.73-inch display and the Magic5 Pro getting a slightly larger 6.81-inch screen. Both phones will have a 5,000 mAh battery, supporting the HONOR 66W SuperCharge charger.

The standard Magic5 will have a 54MP main rear camera, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, a 32MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera. The Pro model has 50MP sensors for its main, ultra-wide, and telephoto rear cameras, along with a 12MP front camera that includes an extra depth sensor.

Both phones will go on sale internationally in the second quarter of 2023 (but not in the US). The HONOR Magic5 will have a starting price of €899 with 8G or RAM and 256GB of storage and will come in Black and Blue color choices. The Magic5 Pro will be available in Glacier Blue, Meadow Green, Coral Purple, Orange, and Black colors and will be priced at €1,199 with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The HONOR Magic Vs will be the first foldable phone from the company that it will sell outside of China. It will have a 6.45-inch external screen when folded and a much larger 7.9-inch screen when unfolded. HONOR claims there's no gap between the displays when the phone is in folded mode. Also, the phone can withstand up to 400,000 folds, which it says is the equivalent of 100 folds every day for 10 years.

Inside there's a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It also has a 5,000mAh battery and three cameras: a 54MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide and macro camera, and an 8MP 3x optical zoom camera. It will come in Cyan and Black colors and will have a price of €1,599 when it launches. There's no word yet on a release date.