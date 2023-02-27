Lenovo introduces a plant-based cover for one of its new laptops

As part of Mobile World Congress 2023, Lenovo introduced some new Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and some small all-in-one PCs made for work and education. However, the most interesting thing about the company's product reveals are its plans to help make its PCs better for the environment.

That includes an optional cover for its new ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 Windows 11 laptop. Lenovo says this cover is made of flax plant fibers that have been bonded into the laptop's top cover, which itself uses aluminum that is 75 percent recycled material.

Lenovo says this effort is just the start of the company's plans to use more sustainable materials in its devices. It says:

The increased use of more recycled materials and Post Consumer Content (PCC) plastic in select components is in line with Lenovo’s continued focus on supporting a circular economy and Lenovo’s goal to integrate post-consumer recycled content into 100% of PC products by 2025.

In addition to using sustainable materials in its products, Lenovo is making other efforts to be more environmentally friendly. That includes using sustainable aviation fuel, along with using biofuels for shipping products and putting in renewable energy sources in Lenovo's factories.

The ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 notebook, the one with the plant-based cover, will have an AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processor and Radeon 700M Series GPUs. It will launch in Europe sometime in July for the starting price of €1,649. There's no word yet on a US price or release date.