Parallels Desktop 18 brings single-click Windows 11 installation and gaming improvements

Parallels has released the latest generation of Parallels Desktop, popular virtualization software for macOS that allows users to run Windows or another operating system inside macOS. Version 18 is now available with several notable improvements and new features, such as easier Windows 11 installation and gaming enhancements.

Here are the highlights of Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac:

Single-click Windows 11 installation . Parallels Desktop 18 provides the ability to download, install, and configure Windows 11 with just one click. Besides, the app can download a free set of ready-for-use Linux distros.

. Parallels Desktop 18 provides the ability to download, install, and configure Windows 11 with just one click. Besides, the app can download a free set of ready-for-use Linux distros. Better gaming using Windows inside Mac . Users can pair a compatible Xbox or DualShock controller to their Macs, fire up Parallels Desktop 18 and start playing. Performance improvements also result in higher FPS and smoother Windows UI.

. Users can pair a compatible Xbox or DualShock controller to their Macs, fire up Parallels Desktop 18 and start playing. Performance improvements also result in higher FPS and smoother Windows UI. Better performance on M1 Ultra . Parallels Desktop 18 comes with optimizations and performance improvements on Apple Silicon devices, especially on M1 Ultra, delivering up to 96% faster speeds in Windows 11 compared to the previous release.

. Parallels Desktop 18 comes with optimizations and performance improvements on Apple Silicon devices, especially on M1 Ultra, delivering up to 96% faster speeds in Windows 11 compared to the previous release. Improved USB 3.0 support provides access to streaming devices, such as Elgato HD60, Startech USB 3.0 Video Capture, and others.

provides access to streaming devices, such as Elgato HD60, Startech USB 3.0 Video Capture, and others. Improved x86 apps in Windows 11. x86 applications running in Windows 11 on ARM now benefit from improved compatibility and performance improvements, especially when saving and reading files from the Mac disk.

Other improvements in Parallels Desktop 18 include Apple's ProMotion display support, networking improvements (custom network conditions, network isolation, network boot on Linux), and optimizations for the upcoming macOS Ventura. Note that some features are only available in Parallels Desktop 18 Pro or Business Edition. You can learn more about Parallels Desktop 18 in a press release on the official Corel website.

If you need free virtualization software to run Windows 11 on an Apple Silicon-based Mac, check out VMware's latest Fusion beta that recently introduced virtual TPM support and improved compatibility with Windows 11.