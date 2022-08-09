Another video of the alleged white Xbox Elite Controller surfaces

Back in March, a white Xbox Elite Wireless Controller - Series 2 was spotted at a retailer. The photo (above) showed an Xbox Elite Controller with a white body and black grips. The buttons were also white and matched the color scheme.

Today, more media content about the alleged peripheral have surfaced and it does show the device in more detail. The following video has been lying dormant on YouTube for the past month or so, until today:

Both the package and the controller itself can be seen in more detail and angles above. The two-tone design and the lettering on it are quite evident.

Of course, it's possible that someone took advantage of Xbox Design Lab to make this controller and fake this video. However, the packaging is way too detailed and meticulous to be fake, and we have also seen the controller in March, from a different source. As such, it's more likely that this is the real deal that is yet to be announced.

That said, it is important to note that this is still a Series 2 controller, not a Series 3. We expected this to be unveiled around E3 2022 to reignite interest in Xbox hardware but the event itself ended up getting canceled. As such, it remains to be seen when Microsoft will take the wraps off this purported Elite Controller. We recently also learned that Sony may be working on a similar controller for the PlayStation so this space may be getting a bit more interesting in the coming weeks and months.

Source: Nicholas Lugo (YouTube) via Windows Central