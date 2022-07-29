VMWare brings Windows 11 support to Fusion on Apple Silicon

VMWare has released Fusion 22H2 Tech Preview for Mac users. The free virtualization software for macOS brings long-awaited Windows 11 support to Apple Silicon and Intel, allowing Macs to run Microsoft's newest operating system side-by-side with macOS.

Here is what is new in VMWare Fusion 22H2 Tech Preview:

Windows 11 on Intel and Apple Silicon, with 2D graphics and networking support.

VMTools installation support for Windows 11 guest operating system on M1-based Macs.

Virtual TPM device with fast encryption support.

Improved Linux support on M1.

3D Graphics HW Acceleration and OpenGL 4.3 in Linux virtual machines.

Universal Binary for Apple Silicon and Intel Macs.

With VMWare Fusion 22H2 Tech Preview, Mac users can create virtual machines that comply with Windows 11's hardware requirements. Fusion now supports Virtual Trusted Platform Module 2.0 with Fast Encryption, providing improved performance and a secure enclave for sensitive data (there is an option to encrypt a VM fully).

In addition to TPM 2.0 support, VMWare Fusion 22H2 brings a WDDM driver for 2D graphics, allowing users to operate Windows virtual machines at high screen resolutions.

It is worth noting that VMWare Fusion 22H2 is currently in public beta (you can download it here), so expect bugs and rough surfaces when using the software. Also, Windows 11 support still requires some extra work and polish. You can learn more about the latest VMWare Fusion release and its known issues in a post on the official VMWare blog.