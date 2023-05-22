Microsoft Teams adds Polls app to channel meetings for even more interaction

Microsoft Teams added the Polls app back in 2020 for meetings and in 2021 it added a way to allow AI to create poll questions. Today, the company revealed that the Polls app is now available for Teams channel meetings, which should make it easier to add polling into online discussions.

Microsoft's blog post shows how the Polls tool could be used by educators:

For online classes using channel meetings, teachers can use polls to engage with students, check their understanding, or launch a live quiz. Imagine creating a poll to ask your students what they had for breakfast or which animal they would like to be. This could create a fun and relaxed atmosphere and help build rapport between you and your students.

The blog post also says the Polls app in channel meetings could be used by businesses to get feedback from its customers about a product or service, or just to get the meeting started with some fun personal questions.

Teams users can go to a meeting before it starts, select the "+" button on the top navigation menu, and then scroll down and find the Polls app selection to save it for that meeting. If you want to add the Polls app during a meeting, you can follow the same steps by just adding the app to the top menu.

Microsoft Teams has been adding new features at a pretty constant rate over the past few months. The Public Preview version has recently added a Payments app so people can pay team meeting organizers directly for services. It also recently added a way to see user reactions in the Together mode, and also a new Shuffle mode.

Finally, Microsoft Teams rolled out a new and major collection of backgrounds, thanks to new content from the company's design team.