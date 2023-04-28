Respawn admits Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sucks for "a percentage" of PC players

After much fanfare, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launched today continuing Cal Kestis' adventures as a Jedi Knight. However, the PC version has not been received very well by players due to a myriad of performance issues, a disappointing event that once again seems to be becoming a trend with AAA releases nowadays.

As the fan backlash grows, EA and Respawn have just released a statement on Twitter acknowledging the optimization issues, saying that it is aware that the game is not performing well for "a percentage" of PC players.

"For example, players using cutting-edge, multi-threaded chipsets designed for Windows 11 were encountering problems on Windows IO, or high-end GPUs coupled with lower-performing CPUs also saw unexpected frame loss," Respawn explained. "Rest assured, we are working to address these cases quickly."

A note from the Jedi Team on the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pic.twitter.com/C3bp78VICr — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 28, 2023

Respawn says that fixes are already in development for a "spectrum of configurations", but they may take some time to deploy due to the amount of testing they must go through before being pushed to players. It certainly sounds like it may take a while before any major fixes rollout for this $69.99 release. "Thanks for understanding and apologies to any of our players experiencing these issues," the studio added.

The problematic launch arrives after a delay that pushed back its release date by six weeks. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is already getting hammered by customers on Steam, with user reviews reaching Mostly Negative. We will have to see if the title manages to turn things around when updates begin to rollout.