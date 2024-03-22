Still Wakes The Deep gets a June 18 release date; will be a Day One Xbox Game Pass title

We now know when we can start exploring a fictional but creepy oil rig. Developer The Chinese Room has finally set a June 18 release date for its single-player horror game Still Wakes The Deep. The game was first announced in Jun 2023 during Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase. It will be released on PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), the PlayStation 5 console, and Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles. It will also be a Day One release for subscribers to Xbox Game Pass.

Still Wakes the Deep definitely takes some inspiration from 1982's film The Thing and the Alien movies. The Unreal Engine 5-based game is set during the holiday season in 1975, on a massive oil rig off the coast of Scotland in the North Sea. The player character is on board the rig when a mysterious and deadly event happens on board. The Chinese Room adds:

Cut off from all communications, with no weapons, you must use your wits in this claustrophobic struggle for survival. Search for your crew and help them survive if you can. Run, climb, and swim through the flooding corridors and storm-lashed outer decks. Face a terrifying, unrelenting foe. And pray that, one day, you get to see your family again.

The developer also released a new trailer for Still Wakes The Deep. It does seem to reveal some spoiler-type content, so if you want to play the game with as little info as possible, you might want to skip it.

The Chinese Room is also working on another major game for launch later this year. In September 2023, Paradox Interactive announced the team would take over the development of the long-awaited RPG Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. That game, barring any further delays, is currently expected to be released in the fall of 2024.