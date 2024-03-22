Get amazing sound on your PC with Klipsch R-51PM currently at its lowest price with 50% off

Klipsch is one of the highly recommended audio product makers out there and on the occasion of Amazon Spring Sale 2024, the company's R-51PM has been priced the lowest (buying link towards the end of article). The R-51M is a pair of powered bookshelf speakers with the familiar Klipsch style.

Being monitor speakers, they have good audio reproduction, especially in the case of the mid-range and treble (highs). The product lacks deep bass but the rear-firing bass reflex port does help it to get as low as 68Hz in typical scenarios and up to as low as 49Hz at 35% volume using dynamic bass extension technology.

You can also add a subwoofer to it later if you want more thump in the lows as the R-51PM comes with a "sub out" option. You can view all the input options in the image below:

Meanwhile, the highs are produced by the Linear Travel Suspension (LTS) tweeters that handle frequencies above 1663 Hz (crossover frequency).

The full detailed specifications of the Klipsch R-51PM are given below:

FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 68Hz - 21kHz

DYNAMIC BASS EXTENSION: 49Hz @ 35%

Volume MAX OUTPUT: 107.3 dB

TOTAL SYSTEM POWER: 120W Total System Power (240W Peak) 60W per channel cont. @

HIGH FREQUENCY DRIVER: 1” (2.5cm) Aluminum diaphragm compression driver mated to 90° x 90° square Tractrix® horn

LOW FREQUENCY DRIVER: 5.25” (13.3cm) copper spun magnetically shielded IMG woofer

CROSSOVER FREQUENCY: 1663 Hz (Passive)

ENCLOSURE MATERIAL: MDF

ENCLOSURE TYPE: Bass-reflex via rear-firing port

INPUTS Bluetooth® wireless technology Phono/Line analog (with switch and ground screw terminal) 3.5mm analog mini jack USB digital Optical digital OUTPUTS Single RCA line level output for connection to subwoofer DIMENSIONS (HEIGHT, WIDTH, DEPTH): 13.2” (33.02 cm), 7” (17.78 cm), 8.5” (21.59 cm) WEIGHT: 10.6 lbs (4.8 kg) FINISH Black VOLTAGE 100V-240V 50/60Hz internal power supply with region specific power cords INCLUDED ACCESSORIES: Remote control (with 2 x AAA batteries) 4M speaker wire with soldered tips 2M power cord (region specific) 2M USB Type A to Type B cable Rubber feet



