Capcom outlines plans for future Dragon's Dogma 2 update for all platforms

Capcom's release last week of its fantasy action RPG sequel Dragon's Dogma 2 has received solid reviews, for the most part, including from us at Neowin. However, we have pointed out some performance issues with the PC version in our review, and Capcom posted word late last week it plans to release updates to fix some of these issues and more.

To all Dragon's Dogma 2 players!



We're planning to release patches including the following updates and fixes in the near future, and will release them as soon as they are ready for distribution on each platform.



Thank you for your patience and support! pic.twitter.com/aQoV3URH4C — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) March 25, 2024

Today, on the official Dragon's Dogma X (formerly Twitter) account, Capcom revealed plans for free updates to Dragon's Dogma 2 for all of its platforms:

Updates for All Platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam) Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists.

Changing the number of "Art of Metamorphosis" items available at Pawn Guilds in the game to 99.

Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game.

Miscellaneous text display fixes.

Miscellaneous bug fixes. Updates for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X S Adding the option* to switch Motion Blur on/off in Options.

Adding the option* to switch Motion Blur on/off in Options. Adding the option* to switch Ray Tracing on/off in Options. *These options will not affect the frame rate significantly. Frame rate improvements are planned for future updates.

Adding the option to set Frame Rate to either Variable or Max 30fps in Options. Updates for Steam Improving quality when DLSS Super Resolution is enabled.

Improving quality when DLSS Super Resolution is enabled. Fixing an issue where models appeared low-quality under some specific settings.

Capcom stated that the patches for the game will be made available "as soon as they are ready for distribution on each platform". It did not offer a specific timeline for when the patches will be released.