Phone verification badges for Twitter confirmed to be in the works

Twitter has confirmed that it is working on a profile badge for users who have verified their accounts with their phone number. This feature was first discovered on the 19th August by Jane Manchun Wong and Twitter has said that it will be testing this to "allow people to add context to their accounts".

Twitter is working on verified… phone number label on profile pic.twitter.com/H4gJGaNHQT — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 19, 2022

Twitter has said that it will be one part of the process and will be tested as an opt-in setting to begin with, allowing users to identify genuine accounts instead of bots. This badge will display in a similar manner to existing badges for automated accounts and government officials, sitting below the user's profile information instead of the coloured badge shown for verified users.

Bots on Twitter has become much of a hot topic in recent months, with the acquisition by Elon Musk being put on hold as a result of the concern the Tesla CEO had over the number of spam accounts on the site. This has resulted in an ongoing legal battle over the acquisition which is set to commence on the 17th October.

Source: TechCrunch