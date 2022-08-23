Here's how to catch the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase today

Gamescom is returning for a multi-day in-person event, and kicking everything off is the usual live showcase dubbed Opening Night Live. Geoff Keighley is back as host for this annual presentation, and here's how you can watch the latest edition and all its game announcements later today:

The gamescom Opening Night Live event begins at 11AM PT / 2pm ET / 8PM CEST / 7PM BST on Tuesday, August 23. The show will be around two hours in length with on-stage features for over 35 games. The show can be caught on Twitch and YouTube.

As for what fans can expect to see on this year's show, new announcements, world premieres on indies and AAA projects, updates on announced titles, and more are slated to be there.

Just some of the confirmed titles include Hogwarts Legacy, The Callisto Protocol, The Expanse game, Sonic Frontiers, Dying Light 2's first expansion, the new Tales from the Borderlands, Gotham Knights, Destiny 2, and others.

Xbox should have a presence there, but the publisher has already said to not expect any new game announcements. Age of Empires IV may receive a trailer showing off its rumored first expansion though. There are also rumors of Dead Island 2 finally making a reappearance at the show too.