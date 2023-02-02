New code added to Instagram suggests paid verification is on the way

Recent updates to Instagram have been found to contain code that suggests it is working on adding paid verification to the platform, in a move similar to Twitter Blue. The code itself has references to a string of text that talks about a "paid blue badge" and a new subscription product which is supposedly in the works. This reference is said to also exist in the latest build of the Facebook app.

The piece of code was found by Alessandro Paluzzi, a developer who often discusses upcoming features to platforms, not limited to Instagram, before they launch.

Previously, Instagram has been open about new features coming to its platform, such as Quiet mode and Post Scheduling. This time, Instagram has chosen not to comment on the findings.

At the moment, these strings of code only show that Meta has been working on adding this feature to the platform, and it doesn't confirm that the feature will launch in the future.

