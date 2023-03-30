Plex Media Server will end support for Windows 7/8/8.1 and macOS 10.11/10.12 on April 10

Microsoft officially dropped support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 a while ago, but many apps and services continue to support those older operating systems. One of them is Plex Media Server, but this month Plex quietly announced it will soon be ending support for those older Windows versions, along with macOS 10.11 and 10.12.

In a post on the Plex forums, it stated:

Starting with version 1.32.0 (planned for public release on April 10th), Plex Media Server will no longer support versions of Windows older than Windows 10 (version 1607) or macOS older than 10.13 (High Sierra).

The good news, if you can call it that, is that people who are still using the older operating systems can continue using the older versions of Plex Media Server on their PCs. However, Plex does strongly encourage those folks "upgrade their systems to at least Windows 10 (version 1607) or macOS 10.13 (High Sierra)." That way, both the operating systems and future versions of Plex Media Serve will keep getting critical security updates.

Earlier this week, Valve revealed that it will end support on its Steam game service for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 on January 1, 2024. The Firefox web browser will continue to provide updates for those operating systems until at least Q3 2024. However, Google's Chrome ended its support for the older Windows versions in January 2023.