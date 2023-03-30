The Epic Games Store has two free games this week: Tunche and The Silent Age

Just like last week, The Epic Games Store is offering PC gamers two free games to grab for the next seven days. These two indie games would normally cost a total of $30.

The first game is Tunche, from developer Leap Game Studios. This is a hand-drawn side-scrolling action game set in a fantasy version of the Amazon forest. A creature named Tunche has gone mad and now your player character has to defeat him and his minions. You can choose to play from five different characters, and you can play by yourself or with up to three of your friends in co-op action.

Get Tunche for free from the Epic Games Store

The other free game this week is The Silent Age, from developer House on Fire. This is another game with a side-scrolling view, but this time it's a point-and-click adventure game. It also has a very unique-looking art style. Your player character is Joe, a normal janitor from 1972 who suddenly gets involved in an adventure involving time -travel and the end of the world. You interact with other characters and solve puzzles to go through the 10-chapter story and, hopefully, save humanity.

Get The Silent Age for free at the Epic Games Store

Both of these games will be free until 10:59 am Eastern time on Thursday, April 6, so get them now before they go back to their regular prices.