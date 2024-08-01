The Nvidia GeForce NOW app will stop supporting Windows 7 and 8.1 in November 2024

If you are still using Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 on your PC, or if you are using some older versions of the MacOS on your Mac PC, you will soon lose support for the Nvidia GeForce NOW game streaming app for those operating systems.

In a support page that was quietly posted this week, Nvidia confirmed that starting sometime in November 2024, it will stop updating the GeForce NOW app and end its official support.

The support page added:

If GeForce NOW is already installed on a legacy operating system, you will be unable to update to the latest GeForce NOW app. We recommend using a fully supported operating system to continue playing, not just to have the latest GeForce NOW app updates but also because it may become required to play games on GeForce NOW in the future.

The support page did not offer a specific date for when the GeForce Now apps will end the support for those older PC operating systems.

The Nvidia support page does note that if you still insist on using a PC with those older operating systems, you can still connect and play on the GeForce NOW service with a supported web browser at its official website. However, it does add that even if a web browser on those operating systems can access the GeForce NOW site they "may not support the latest versions and security updates on legacy operating systems."

A post on the Nvidia GeForce NOW blog also reveals what games are being added to the service this week:

Stormgate Early Access (New release on Steam, July 30)

Space for Sale (New release on Steam, July 30)

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint (Steam)

Dark and Darker (Steam)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Demo (Steam and Xbox)

It also posted what will be added to the service during the month of August:

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks (New release on Steam, Aug. 6)

Ratten Reich (New release on Steam, Aug. 9)

Level Zero Extraction (New release on Steam, Aug. 13)

shapez 2 (New release on Steam, Aug. 15)

Akimbot (New release on Steam, Aug. 29)

Gori: Cuddly Carnage (New release on Steam, Aug. 29)

MEMORIAPOLIS (New release on Steam, Aug. 29)

Visions of Mana (New release on Steam, Aug. 29)

Breachway (New release on Steam, Aug. 30)

Star Wars Outlaws (New release on Ubisoft, Aug. 30)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Steam)

Heading Out (Steam)

Nine Sols (Steam)

Saturnalia (Steam)

We Were Here Too (Steam)

Remember that Nvidia is currently offering 50 percent discounts for both Priority and Ultimate GeForce NOW memberships in both month-to-month and 6-month subscription plans. The big discount is available until August 18.