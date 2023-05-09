Pokemon studio Game Freak and Take-Two's Private Division partner for a new IP

Private Division, the Take-Two Interactive label focused on publishing with independent studios, has entered a partnership with an unlikely developer: Game Freak. This isn't for a Pokemon game, however, as the duo's working together to build a brand-new action-adventure IP.

"We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to create new IP that is bold and tonally different from our prior work," said Game Freak Director Kota Furushima. "From the beginning, Private Division was the publisher we wanted to work with on our new game. Their track record and global expertise give us all the confidence to create a sweeping new action-adventure game that we can’t wait to share more about in the future."

The new IP has the codename Project Bloom, and while the studio is promising something fresh, it's still in early development. Only a single piece of concept art was shared today, which can be seen below.

Private Division and Game Freak expects the title to launch sometime during Take-Two’s 2026 Fiscal Year, so the wait will be an awfully long one.

The Japanese studio has developed Pokemon games entries since the 90s, and has since launched over 30 games in the franchise. It most recently released Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in November of last year for the Nintendo Switch, leading to record breaking sales. It's likely that the new IP will target more platforms though.