Kerbal Space Program 2 delayed again, now aiming for early 2023

Kerbal Space Program 2 is having a difficult time with its take off procedures, as yet another delay has hit the space flight simulator. The project was first announced in 2019 following the IP's acqusition by Take-Two. Since then, the title had gone through two major delays, first getting pushed from 2020 to 2021, then to 2022, with the developer Intercept Games saying it needs more time to deliver a quality release.

Now, instead of 2022, players will be (hopefully) experiencing the sim in early 2023, with the studio once again saying it needs more time to make sure the title is up to its high standards.

"We are building a game of tremendous technological complexity, and are taking this additional time to ensure we hit the quality and level of polish it deserves," says Kerbal Space Program 2 creative director Nate Simpson in an announcement. "We remain focused on making sure KSP2 performs well on a variety of hardware, has amazing graphics, and is rich with content.

The simulation sandbox is set to follow in the footsteps of the first game, which has grown to host a massive and dedicated community. So far, the sequel is confirmed to include extensive modding support, cooperative multiplayer, colony building, interstellar travel, and more features. Its development team includes some minds behind the original Kerbal Space Program.

Keep in mind Kerbal Space Program 2's new early 2023 launch window is solely for the PC version, with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 version releases being planned for later in the year.