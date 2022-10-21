Kerbal Space Program 2 enters PC early access on February 23, 2023

After multiple delays, Kerbal Space Program 2 finally has a launch date attached to it again, though the original plans have changed somewhat. Instead of a full release, an early access approach is being taken by developer Intercept Games, and it is only for PC.

Serving as a sequel to the hugely popular space flight simulation title Kerbal Space Program, the new project was first announced in 2019. However, the original 2020 launch was first delayed to 2021, followed by a slip to 2022, and most recently, to early 2023.

The early access launch version touts in-depth tutorials and user onboarding tools for easy accessibility, much improved graphics over the original, and hundreds of parts to build spaceships and vehicles with. Time warp options for long distance travel across the entirety of the Kerbolar system will be there too.

"We are so excited to release Kerbal Space Program 2 in Early Access because it will allow Kerbal fans to see for themselves all the amazing progress we’ve made as we reach the final stages of development," said Intercept Games' creative director Nate Simpson regarding the new release plans. "At its heart, KSP2 is about exploration, discovery, and conquering the force of gravity by adding more boosters."

Throughout its early access period, the studio plans to implement future technologies that will let players explore outside the starting solar system for interstellar travel, colonization missions, online multiplayer for co-op, modding support, and more features.

Kerbal Space Program 2 launches on Steam and the Epic Games Store as an early access experience on February 24, 2023. It will cost $49.99. Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions of the game will launch after the PC early access period has concluded.