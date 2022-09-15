PowerToys 0.62.1 released to fix Keyboard Manager and a few other bugs

Microsoft has released a patch update for PowerToys 0.62, which was released just over a week ago. A patch was deemed important enough to release an update and it contains all of the features present in the previous release as well as a couple of bug fixes listed below.

This is a patch release to fix issues in v0.62.0 to fix a few bugs we deemed important for stability based on incoming rates. See v0.62.0 for full release notes.

Changelog:

#20297 - Fixed an issue causing a bug report to not be generated for some users, due to trying to include logs from a folder that might not exist yet.

#20367 - Fixed an issue that made Quick Accent cause Keyboard Manager to not work correctly.

#20430, #20450 and #20532 - Added more resilient exit code for background C# processes which were causing crashes being reported when upgrading PowerToys or the .NET runtimes.

You can download PowerToys 0.62.1 from the Microsoft Store using this link or the official repository on GitHub. If you already have PowerToys installed on your computer, the app will notify you about available updates, or you can manually update from settings. As noted above, you can also learn about changes in the previous 0.62 release.

If you are unfamiliar with PowerToys, it is a set of advanced utilities provided by Microsoft and the open-source developer community. It contains various tools, such as an app launcher, bulk file renamer, color picker, a utility to customize shortcuts, etc. Microsoft frequently updates PowerToys with new features and fixes.