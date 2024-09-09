When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

PowerToys 0.84.1 is out with fixes for the new Workspaces feature

CEO - Neowin.net Neowin · with 0 comments

A modified PowerToys logo with a glass-like fill and a Windows 11 wallpaper background

PowerToys, a set of advanced utilities for Windows 10 and 11 users, has received one more update. Following last week's major update under version 0.84, Microsoft pushed version 0.84.1 to the general public. It fixes a few bugs in the new Workspaces tool, which did not correctly detect popular applications like Discord or Steam. In addition, Workspaces received an update to the UI to show button outlines better in the Workspaces Editor.

Here is the complete changelog for PowerToys version 0.81.4:

  • #34558 - Fixed an issue causing Workspaces not correctly detecting popular applications like Discord or Steam.
  • #34556 - Improved UI to more clearly show button outlines in the Workspaces Editor.
  • #34588 - Fixed a broken link in Workspaces OOBE page.

You can download PowerToys 0.84.1 from GitHub. Alternatively, head to this link to get the app from the Microsoft Store. If you are already a PowerToys user, go to Settings > General and press "Check for updates" to get to the latest version. PowerToys is available on Windows 10 and 11, and older Windows versions are not supported.

