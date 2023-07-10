Qualifying low-income families can get first 30 days of Prime for free and then 50% off

Image via Polygon

Prime Day is almost upon us and you can take advantage of some great deals, because Amazon discounts Prime membership for low-income US residents that are receiving government assistance with a EBT or Medicaid card. The incentive behind the program hopes to tap into a market which finds Prime membership costs too prohibitive.

The discount will knock a massive 50% off of the total cost of Prime, bringing the price down from $14.99 to $6.99 per month. Over the course of the year, this will save customers $84. Amazon Prime offers customers several perks including free delivery on millions of items (including groceries), plus access to a selection of online films and TV shows at no extra charge with Amazon Prime Video.

This is just one of several moves that Amazon took to encourage budget-conscious members of society onto its platform. The first step was to allow customers to pay on a monthly basis instead of paying out one large sum on a yearly basis; an R.W. Baird study found that this move saw Prime membership growth become the strongest in households making less than $50,000 per annum.

When you sign up through this method, you will have to provide details and a copy of your valid government assistance program card, such as an EBT or Medicaid card, and the first 30 days are free, after which it'll cost $6.99/month. You can quit at anytime during the free trial.

Although Prime Day doesn't start until tomorrow, we've already been posting some "Early Prime Day Deals" that Amazon shared with us. For example you can already save up to $250 on a 58-inch 4K UHD QLED Fire TV, or what about $334.97 off the Amazon Eero Pro WiFi router 3-Pack (single is $90 off), Amazon's Echo Buds are also $15 off throughout the Prime Day deal period.

Digital content is also getting deep discounts, with several recent movies available from just $3.99 in full UHD on Amazon Prime Video, as well as all of the Mission Impossible films for just $4.99 each. Last but not least, you can save big on a bunch of Smart home devices, like thermostats, an air quality monitor, and even a "Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser".

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases