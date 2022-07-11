Neabot Q11 robovac is $150 off ahead of Prime Day, along with other discounts

You might remember that I did a review of the Neabot Q11 last year. I still have it and I stand by the high score I gave it despite all of the issues with the app, and still no Google Assistant support, it is a very capable robovac below the $600 price class. And now it has been discounted ahead of Amazon's Prime Day discounts, taking place on July 12-13.

Right now, you can pick up the Neabot Q11 for $449.99 which is the lowest price we've seen. That's $150 off the retail price after the $50 coupon is applied. Below is a quick reminder of its main specifications.

Specifications Max Suction Power 4000Pa (3 levels) Runtime 150mins Battery capacity 5200mAh Charging time 6 hours Storage capacity External dustbin 2.5L - Internal dustbin: 250ML Watertank 300ml Dimensions Robovac Height: 3.42" (8.42cm) Width: 13.58" (34.5cm) Dimensions Dustbin port Height: 12.59" (32cm) Width: 16.14" (41cm) Depth: 10.62" (27cm) Smarthome support Neabot app, Amazon Alexa Smartmapping Four beams Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) navigation Price $449.99 (normally: $599.99)

In addition to this, the newer Neabot N2 which came out last summer can be had even cheaper at $399.99. We reviewed it at the beginning of the year and came to the conclusion that you would not find a self emptying dustbin dock with any other option, let alone one with LiDAR navigation in this price class.

A few of its specifications can be viewed below:

Specifications Max Suction Power 2700Pa Runtime 150mins Battery capacity 5200mAh Charging time 6 hours Storage capacity External dustbin 2.8L - Internal dustbin: 300ML Watertank 250ml Dimensions Robovac Height: 3.07/3.74" (7.8/9.5cm top of puck) Width: 13.77" (35cm) Dimensions Dustbin port Height: 13.58" (34.5cm) Width: 10.15" (25.8cm) Depth: 8.18" (20.8cm) Smarthome support Neabot app, Amazon Alexa Smartmapping LDS8.0 LiDAR Price $399.99

Neabot also has some other deals going, such as if you're a pet owner, perhaps the Neabot P1 Pro is something for you, it normally sells for $179.99 but you can pick it up for $159.99 right now, which is 11% off the normal price.

A few of its highlights are:

All-in-one Professional Grooming: This pet grooming clippers come with 5 proven tools: Grooming brush and DeShedding brush to help prevent damaging the topcoat whilst promoting a soft, smooth, healthier skin & coat for your pet; Electric clipper provides excellent cutting performance; Nozzle head and Cleaning brush can be used for collecting pet hair falling on the carpet, sofa and floor.

Vaccumable Pet Grooming Kit: Traditional home grooming tools bring about a lot of mess and hair in the home. But our P1 Pro grooming kit with vacuum function collects 99% of pet hair into a vacuum container while trimming and brushing hair, which can keep your home clean, and there’s no more tangled hair and no more piles of fur spreading all over the house.

4 Comfort Guard Combs: The adjustable clipping comb(6mm/12mm/18mm/24mm) is applicable for clipping hair of different lengths. The detachable guide combs are made for quick, easy comb changes and increased versatility.

Low Noise Design: Pet clippers for dogs with low noise design to help the pet feel at ease and no longer afraid of haircut. We suggest grooming your pet with our brush before trimming pet hair, treating your pet with little snacks to avoid making your pet nervous because of vacuuming noise, which conclusively makes the grooming experience even more enjoyable.

After-Sales Service: Neabot P1 Pro Pet Grooming Kit & Vacuum provides 1 Year Warranty & 45 Days No-Worry Return. 7*24 customer service after your purchase. If you have any problems, please feel free to contact us via message.

Neabot is also selling the Neabot N1 Plus for just $149, which is great considering it retailed for $399.99 until recently. On paper it looks just like the N2, but for some reason, it is quite a bit cheaper, so you'll have to go on the reviews here to make a purchase decision. In case you are wondering, the listing says that it comes with the self-emptying dustbin.

Neabot also has a storefront on Amazon for all of its products, right here.

