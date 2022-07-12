Amazon Prime Day Deals: Western Digital 4TB My Passport SSD is $290 off

Amazon is offering great deals on a number of gadgets on its Prime Day. So, if you are a Prime member and are looking for some powerful, compact storage, Western Digital 4TB My Passport SSD can be your answer. The portable storage offers read speeds of over 1050MB/s, along with write speeds of over 1000MB/s with NVMe technology.

Its durable design features vibration and shock resistance, and drop resistance up to 6.5ft or 1.98m. With it, you are also able to keep your content protected as it comes with password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption as well. With the backup software, you can efficiently enable the backup of high-capacity files to your cloud service account or drive.

My Passport SSD also includes a USB-C cable and USB-A adaptor that allows working with legacy systems. It is equipped with USB 3.2 Gen-2 technology. Moreover, this compact storage does not require any setup, which means you can use it immediately after taking it out of the box. It comes in a sleek metal chassis and offers a range of colors including Gray, Gold, Red, Silver, and Blue.

The original price of the WB 4TB My Passport SSD is $679.99; however, after the Prime Day discount of 43%, Prime members can get this powerful storage for $389.99. Get this deal here today and save $290. Alternatively, you can also get the 1TB version at 35% off, or the 2TB version at 38% off.

If you do not already have an Amazon Prime account, head over to the dedicated webpage here to start your 30-day free trial.

