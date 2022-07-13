Prime Day 2022 Sales: JBL Tunes 225TWS earbuds are 60% off for just $39.95

Today is day two of Amazon's Prime Day deals. Previously, we shared deals on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 240Hz Ultrawide, Samsung Galaxy S22 Series of smartphones, JBL Live Free NC+ TWC earbuds, AMD 6000 series of GPU, Nvidia GT 730 up to 3090 Ti GPU deals, Western Digital My Passport SSD, and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds.

Today, JBL has gotten into the spirit of things with their Tunes 225TWS earbuds getting discounted by a whopping 60%, meaning they are now $60 off down to just $39.95 from their $99.95 retail price.

JBL says that you can expect up to 25 hours of listening time, and as of writing you can get them in Black, White, Gold, colors or in a translucent Ghost Black, or Ghost Orange; the Pink option is currently unavailable.

JBL PURE BASS SOUND : Powering festivals and concerts around the world for decades, now JBL brings your own world to life with incredible Pure Bass sound in these wireless earbuds

WIRELESS IN STYLE : Experience total freedom with no cords with the True Wireless JBL Tune 225TWS earbuds. With 6 different colors, you'll be able to find the perfect pair of earbuds to match exactly who you are

UP TO 25 HOURS BATTERY (5 plus 20): these earphones have enough battery to last all day and all night. Keep your own private concert going for as long as you can keep up

DUAL CONNECT : The power of Dual Connect gives you the choice to seamlessly enjoy music or make calls with either one or both buds. And the battery life keeps up with you, as you can keep one earbud charging, while using the other one

SLEEK CHARGING CASE: The charging case for the JBL Tune 225TWS wireless headphones is as thoughtfully designed as the earbuds it holds, with a shape inspired by a river stone, a soft body, and a curved lid that pops up to give you fast access to your buds

Included in the box are the JBL TUNE 225TWS headphones, a Type-C USB charging cable, and charging case. This item qualifies for free shipping and free returns with Prime, details at the link below.

Amazon is also discounting headphones and earbuds by Beats, Bose, Sony, Samsung, and more in day two of the Prime Day deals, if the above offering isn't to your liking. If you do not already have an Amazon Prime account, head over to the dedicated webpage here to start your 30-day free trial.

