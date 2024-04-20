Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 US variant spotted with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset on Geekbench

Samsung is all set to launch its next set of foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6, in early July at the second Unpacked Event of this year. While there is some time before the launch event, the US variant of what appears to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has now been spotted on a Geekbench listing, revealing some not-so-exciting information.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 US variant packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. This was expected considering the company's conventional chipset strategy for its foldable phones that come out in the second half of the year. It is rumored to be the same chipset found on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC.

Speaking of scores, the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 6 US variant scored 15084 points on the Geekbench's GPU test, hinting that Samsung has greatly optimized the software as the numbers are close to those of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

However, the listing shows the device packing 8GB of RAM with the Snapdragon chipset, which is kind of disappointing, as even Samsung's mid-range smartphones, such as the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy M55, pack 12GB of RAM. There are speculations that Samsung might bump up the RAM in this year's Galaxy Z Flip 6, but that's just a rumor.

The software on the supposed Galaxy Z Flip 6 as per the Geekbench listing is, as expected, Android 14, and the upcoming foldables are expected to debut with One UI 6.1.1. Since there are more than two months left before the launch, more optimizations and performance improvements can be achieved before the Unpacked Event.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 6 along with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. Additionally, there are rumors of a wallet-friendly Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE (Fan Edition) debuting this year as well.