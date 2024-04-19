Qualcomm is teasing us with a video about some kind of Snapdragon X reveal on April 24

Qualcomm has already revealed some info about the upcoming Qualcomm X Elite processor that's designed for Windows 11 PCs. However, there may be more to reveal soon. The company has released a teaser video for some kind of major Snapdragon X reveal next week.

On both its X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram Snapdragon accounts, Qualcomm has posted this 15-second teaser video that's clearly related to some kind of announcement concerning the Snapdragon X series. Both posts state that the reveal will happen sometime on Wednesday, April 24.

Exactly what the teaser video is referring to is still something of a mystery. Many online are speculating that these social media post may be preparing us for a release date announcement for the new Windows 11 notebooks that will have the ARM-based Snapdragon X Elite processor on board.

Qualcomm has already announced back in October 2023 that the Snapdragon X Elite will be available in notebooks made by Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, HONOR, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung, and Xiaomi sometime in 2024. Earlier this week, render images of an alleged Snapdragon X Elite notebook, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14, hit the internet.

However, it's also possible that Qualcomm is teasing us about an upcoming new processor in the Snapdragon X series family. Earlier this month, more unconfirmed rumors hit the internet that Qualcomm was working on the Snapdragon X Plus, a somewhat less powerful chip compared to the Elite processor.

Of course, it's also possible that neither one of these things is what Qualcomm is teasing us about with this brief but intriguing video. Thankfully, we have less than a week before we find out what the processor company has in mind. We will report on the Qualcomm Snapdragon X news on April 24.