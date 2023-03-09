Xbox Free Play Days has Rainbow Six Siege, Cities: Skylines, and more to try

Microsoft has a stacked weekend available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members who want to try out some games from outside of their libraries. The latest Free Play Days offer has four games attached to it.

First up is Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft's popular tactical shooter that recently celebrated entering the eighth year of live service support. Paradox and Colossal Order's city builder Cities: Skylines is also free-to-play this weekend, though this is the original Xbox One edition and not the newly released remaster for the Series X|S. Don't forget that a sequel is also incoming this year.

Dead by Daylight is also a part of the promotion, offering its four-versus-one asymmetrical multiplayer horror action to get captured or hunt in. Lastly, WRC Generations comes drifting in to offer its rally racing sim experience for free over the weekend.

Microsoft is offering discounts on all the games, as well as their various editions and DLC, to easily join back in on the action after the Free Play Days end:

The Free Play Days weekend event is running from now until Sunday, March 12, at 11:59 p.m. PT. To gain access on an Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S console, check the Subscriptions tab and the games should be available for downloading via the Free Play Days collection.