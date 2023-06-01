Rainbow Six Siege, Farming Sim 22, and Ghostrunner hit Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Microsoft's Free Play Days promotion for Xbox users took a rare break last week, but it's making up for it with a hit-filled games offering this time. The latest promotion has three games to try out for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members on console: Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Farming Simulator 22: Platinum Edition, and Ghostrunner.

Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft's long-running tactical shooter experience, offers five versus five action with a variety of operatives. Each available character comes with high-tech abilities, and the title touts levels with a large amount of destructibility for promoting strategic insertions.

Next up is Ghostrunner, the single-player sci-fi experience where players take the role of a cyborg ninja, who slices and parkours through fast-paced and brutal levels. Both the enemies and the player character die in one hit, meaning players have to go through levels with precision to make it out alive. A sequel was also announced recently.

The last game having a free event on Xbox this weekend is Farming Simulator 22. The latest entry in the hugely popular sim franchise offers over 500 farming machinery from real-world manufacturers to begin players' farming journey across agriculture, forestry, and animal husbandry.

All the Free Play Days games of this weekend have discounts attached to them as well, making it cheaper to continue a playthrough even after the temporary free-to-play sessions. Here are the games' Microsoft Store pages for easy access:

This latest lineup of Xbox Free Play Days titles is available to install and try out through the weekend. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to the three games from now until Sunday, June 4 at 11:59pm PDT.