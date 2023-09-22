Razer is selling a very limited and expensive Blade notebook with Lamborghini branding

The Blade family of gaming PC laptops from Razer are already some of the most powerful and also pricey, notebooks you can buy. This week, Razer announced a very limited edition of one of its Blade laptops that's so cool looking, you might not want to even touch it, let alone use it for playing Starfield.

It's the Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition, and as the name implies, it will have the branding and colors of the famed Lamborghini luxury car company.

The lid of the 5.40 pound pound notebook includes a design "inspired by the Y-shaped headlights of the Lamborghini Revuelto" according to Razer. The logo and branding of the car company with its trademark Arancio Apodis orange colors can be found all over the notebook, from the backlighting to the USB ports and even its cooling system. The body of the notebook was CNC-milled from one aluminum block.

The inside of this Razer Blade 16 laptop is pretty impressive as well, with a Intel 13th Gen Core i9-13950HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU. The 16-inch display can switch from a UHD 120Hz screen to a FHD 240Hz display.

Of course, it supports Razer's RGB Chroma backlighting for each of the notebook's keys. It also has 2TB of SSD storage and 32GB of RAM, and both can be upgraded up to 4TB of storage and 64GB of RAM, respectively.

Other nice extras include a copy of the GT World Race Challenge PC game that's bundled with the notebook, along with a 30-day free demo for Microsoft's PC Game Pass service.

There are two big barriers keeping most people from getting their hands on this special Lamborghini edition of the Razer Blade 16. One is the price; it will cost $4,999.99. The other is that only 150 units of these notebooks are being made. They will officially go on sale at Razer's website on Saturday, September 23. You can go to the website to register and be notified when sales begin. Good luck.