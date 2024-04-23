Razer launches its latest high-end wireless gaming PC mouse, the Viper V3 Pro

Razer is launching its latest high-end gaming PC mouse today, and it's been created with the assistance of lots of pro eSports gamers. The Razer Viper V3 Pro wireless gaming mouse combines high-end hardware inside a very lightweight product.

Razer's product page for the Viper V3 Pro says that the mouse weighs only 54 grams in its black color version and 55 grams for the white colored model. That means it should be easier for pro gamers and just gaming fans to move the mouse around.

There's also a new optical sensor in the Viper V3 Pro. Razer says:

At the core of the Viper V3 Pro, is the Razer Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2, delivering best-in-class precision at 99.8% resolution accuracy. Gamers can now fine-tune control with 1-DPI incremental adjustments and a DPI sensitivity matcher to precisely match the Viper V3 Pro to sensitivity of any other mice they might be previously accustomed to.

The mouse also supports Razer's HyperPolling Wireless Dongle (sold separately), which allows the Viper V3 Pro to have up to an 8,000 Hz wireless polling rate for low latency while gaming. The mouse has eight buttons, all of which can be programmed with the included Razer software.

The mouse also has some design changes compared to previous mice in the Viper series. That includes a higher rear-shifted hump for better comfort while gaming. The two main buttons include finger grooves so gamers can get a better grip while in multiplayer matches. The mouse will also last up to 95 hours on a single charge.

You can get the black color version of the Razer Viper V3 Pro now at Amazon for $159.99, which is its regular MSRP. However, the white color version of the mouse is currently priced at a small but noticeable discount. You can purchase it at Amazon for $141.45.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.