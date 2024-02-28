Remedy acquires Control franchise rights from 505 Games

Control, the Remedy Games-developed supernatural action game, was first announced in 2017 as the latest project by the maker behind the Alan Wake and Max Payne series. 505 Games would be the publishing partner for the project, with the game released in 2019 to critical acclaim. Now, with multiple Control-related projects in development, Remedy has opted to acquire full rights to the franchise.

In an announcement today, Remedy revealed that all publishing, distribution, marketing, and other rights regarding all current and future Control franchise developments have reverted from 505 Games to the studio. It was also revealed that since its launch, Control has sold over 4 million copies, generating approximately €100 million in revenue.

"The Control franchise is in the core of Remedy," says the company. "Having acquired the full rights to Control, Condor and Control 2, Remedy is now in a position to make the right product and business decisions focusing on long-term franchise growth."

For those who missed it, Condor is the codename for a multiplayer project Remedy announced in 2021. Set in the shared Control and Alan Wake universe, it is slated to be a four-player cooperative entry. Moreover, it's being developed using the studio's Northlight engine, and it will be coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms.

"As part of Remedy's long-term strategy to have more ownership over our business and the IPs we have created, we have gotten back all rights for Control and the in-development Condor and Control 2," says Remedy CEO Tero Virtala. "Having complete ownership over the Control franchise gives us the freedom to decide the best path forward. We will consider our options carefully, knowing that Control is considered an attractive franchise by many partners."

Meanwhile, Control 2's existence was first confirmed in late 2022 as the title entered the concept stage. The studio is also developing expansions for Alan Wake 2. Max Payne remakes and a Tencent-published title.