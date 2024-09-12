Newly released indie Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland is free on the Epic Games Store

It's giveaway time on the Epic Games Store again, and this time, the arrivals are a little unusual, but both games are new releases. The double giveaway is replacing Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts and Football Manager 2024 offers from last week, with Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland and Super Crazy Rhythm Castle coming in now.

You have seven days from today, September 12, to claim the games and attach them permanently to your Epic Games Store library.

From the duo, Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland is a brand-new adventure set in the classic Rugrats cartoon series. The game was released only a couple of days ago, and Epic is offering it to all PC gamers as a freebie. The game has Tommy, Chuckie, Phil and Lil transforming Tommy's house into a video game using their imaginations, with various side-scrolling levels to go through.

The game is playable in co-op as well, with 8-bit and HD art graphics modes also available. Developer The MIX Games describes the experience as follows:

Everyone's favorite babies are back in action! When Tommy, Chuckie, Phil and Lil see a commercial for the new Reptar video game, they pretend that they're in a video game of their own. Through the power of imagination, the babies transform Tommy's house into a video game world full of action, excitement, and adventure.

Next, Super Crazy Rhythm Castle comes in, offering a rhythm adventure to go through. Also playable in co-op, this musical entry has players completing tasks and mini-games while also sticking to the beat at all times. Here's how the developer Second Impact Games describes this 2023 released game:

An unforgettable journey with a light heart and a tapping foot. You’ll become one with the music and the madness. Unlikely heroes, approach Rhythm Castle! Inside, the unhinged King Ferdinand awaits, ready to defend his crown and ruin your day. Overcome his twisted challenges and beat him in his own game.

The Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland and Super Crazy Rhythm Castle giveaways will last from now through September 19 on the Epic Games Store.