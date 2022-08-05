Renders of the Oppo Watch 3 have leaked

There are a lot of players in the smartwatch space including Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Oppo, Huawei, and more. These companies regularly release new variants of their wearables, trying to beat the competition on functionalities, form, quality, price, or a combination of these factors. Now, renders for Oppo Watch 3 series have leaked.

Some high quality renders and hands-on renders of the Oppo Watch 3 series have emerged which give us a better look at these watches. The information comes from prolific leaker Evan Blass, who shared four images which you can see below:

OPPO Watch 3 series pic.twitter.com/mQOYMEliYo — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 5, 2022

Based on these early photos, it's difficult to say right if the Watch 3 will run Google's Wear OS. 9to5Google notes that Oppo uses the OS on wearables outside of China, so it's a definite possibility.

Some things to note include a seemingly aluminum chassis and a matte black variant. A crown and a flatter button next to it can be seen as well. There's also a leather strap which should give the Watch 3 a more premium look and feel.

Other question marks surrounding the Watch 3 right now revolve around its detailed spec sheet, especially the chipset. Qualcomm had previously noted that upcoming smartwatches built by Oppo will leverage the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset, so it's highly likely that this is the powerhouse that we'll see when the Watch 3 officially launches. Then there's the matter of the missing price tag as well.

We'll likely find out more in the coming days as recent Weibo rumors point to Oppo unveiling the Watch 3 series in China on August 10. We reviewed the original Oppo Watch back in 2020 and walked away quite impressed. It remains to be seen how the upcoming wearable in the series will stack up.

Source and images: Evan Blass (Twitter) via 9to5Google