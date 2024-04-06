Samsung following Apple's footsteps again, budget Galaxy Watch might be on its way

If the latest leaks are to be believed, then Samsung could be cooking something in its factory, more specifically, a budget version of its Galaxy Watch lineup. If there is any truth to this, then it won't be wrong to say that Samsung is following Apple's footsteps again. We all know how Samsung got rid of the charger from its smartphone retail box after Apple did it first in the name of saving the environment.

Some model numbers spotted in the IMEI database by Android Headlines highlight that Samsung is working on a Galaxy Watch FE for the global market, which includes the US and Korea. The model numbers SM-R866F, SM-R866U, and SM-R866N were found in the IMEI database, and that's the only information regarding the Galaxy Watch FE available as of now.

There are rumors that the Galaxy Watch FE could come with features similar to the Galaxy Watch 4. Reliable tipster Roland Quandt tipped that Samsung was purportedly looking to relaunch the Galaxy Watch 4 along with the Galaxy Tab S6 in 2024. Samsung might have decided to lock in the Galaxy Watch FE moniker for the refreshed Galaxy Watch 4.

Do note that the FE (Fan Edition) lineup represents the budget models of their premium siblings. Samsung Galaxy FE phones, such as the Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy S21 FE, are toned-down and affordable versions of the flagship Galaxy S-series phones. In similar lines, the Galaxy Watch FE will be an inexpensive version of Samsung's wearable lineup. Besides, rumors also suggest that the Galaxy Watch FE could pack an older Exynos W920 SoC found on the Galaxy Watch 4.

Apple currently sells the Apple Watch Series 9 in two sizes, along with the Ultra 2 model and the Apple Watch SE, the more wallet-friendly option. For 2024, Samsung is expected to launch three variants of the Galaxy Watch 7 series: a sporty model, a classic model, and a pro model with a bigger battery. If the Galaxy Watch FE joins the bandwagon, then Samsung would presumably match Apple's watch lineup in terms of variants.

There is no official information regarding Samsung's plans to introduce the Galaxy Watch FE or whether the company is actively working on it. However, the Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to launch in July and is also rumored to pack in some AI features as well.