A mysterious Google product with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and LTE connectivity spotted on FCC

Recently, the alleged mid-range smartphone Pixel 8a, which is expected to launch this May at the Google I/O 2024 event was spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing. Now, according to the latest report, a new 'wireless device' from Google has popped up on the FCC, leaving us all guessing at the moment.

A new Google product, known only as a 'Wireless Device' with the model number G4SKY, has made its way through the FCC. Usually, when a phone stops by at FCC, it is listed as 'Phone'. Now, this mysterious Google device is listed as nothing but just a 'wireless device', a phrase that has been used for devices including the Pixel Watch, Nest Hubs, and speakers.

Now coming back to the mysterious device, it comes equipped with LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity and also supports VoIP over LTE, giving us hints that you will be able to make or take voice calls using this device.

According to the FCC listing of the Google product (via 9To5Google) with model number G4SKY, the instructions have the same steps to view the FCC E-label lineup precisely as the Pixel Watch, "Regulatory information, certification, and compliance marks can be found with the following steps from the Home screen: Settings > System > Regulatory Information."

An appearance on FCC suggests an imminent launch, and while the Pixel Watch 3 is expected to launch alongside the Pixel 9 smartphone lineup in the fall, this is likely not the Pixel Watch 3 for a few different reasons. First, the last line of the FCC listing says "the device has two batteries," and second, this device does support ultra wide-band (UWB) or 5G connectivity.

If we were to guess, the lack of 5G eliminates the possibility of the mysterious device with model number G4SKY being the Pixel Watch 3, and also since it has two batteries as per the listing, it could be an altogether new device that Google has in store as a surprise for us.