Resident Evil 3 remake, Madden NFL 24, PlateUp, and more head to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft usually announces new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service every two weeks. The first wave of February has taken a little longer than that, but it’s finally here. The games incoming in the first half of the month include some high-profile releases like Madden NFL 24 from EA Play, Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 remake, as well as indie hits such as PlateUp! and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

Here are all the games announced today for Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming via Ultimate:

Anuchard (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Train Sim World 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 7

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 7 Madden NFL 24 (Console and PC) – February 8

(Console and PC) – February 8 Resident Evil 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 13

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 13 A Little To The Left (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14 Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14

Night (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14 PlateUp! (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 15

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 15 Return to Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 20

Aside from the games coming in the next two weeks, Microsoft also recently announced MLB The Show 24 as another day-one drop onto the services. The Sony-developed sports game is releasing on March 19.

January also brought release windows for several games hitting Xbox and Game Pass. This includes Obsidian’s Avowed and strategy entry Ara: History Untold for this fall, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II in May, Frostpunk 2 in first half of 2024, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 for September, 2024.

As new games arrive though, a couple of older entries are leaving Game Pass in the middle of the month. Galactic Civilizations III (PC) and Opus: Echo of Starsong (Cloud, Console, and PC) will be removed from the services on February 15.

Unless there are any delays, expect the next Xbox Game Pass wave announcement to arrive in a couple of weeks.