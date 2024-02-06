Don't forget your Apple Vision Pro passcode; if you do it will be a huge hassle to reset

If you paid that big $3,499 price for the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset that officially launched on Friday, we have some very serious advice for you; don't forget your passcode.

The passcode is a set of digits you will need to type in to actually get access to the Vision Pro (this is not the same as your Apple ID email and password, by the way). However, a number of people who forgot their passcode have posted word on Apple's customer service forums (via Bloomberg) that they have been told they will either need to go back to the Apple Store where they bought the headset, or ship it back to Apple, to get the passcode reset.

Even worse, if that does happen, it also means a full factory reset on the headset, meaning owners will have to start all over again downloading apps and getting their settings set up for the Vision Pro.

One person who reported on this problem on Apple's customer service forums indicated the company didn't see this particular quirk in the Vision Pro coming ahead of time:

The agent told me that they've gotten a bunch of calls today about this passcode bug and he's had to deal with a lot of angry customers after telling them their only recourse is to return to the store. He said Apple Support was really caught off guard by this and apologized for not being better prepared.

There's no word on when or if this major issue will be dealt with by Apple.

This is not the only annoying issue about the Vision Pro that's been discovered by its early adopters. They have found out that the headset doesn't work with Bluetooth mice. A number of major entertainment apps, including Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify, are not available for the Vision Pro, although they can be accessed via the Safari web browser.