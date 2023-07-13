Roblox open beta coming to App Lab for Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro

Meta has announced that the popular open-world game Roblox is coming to App Lab for Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro. Meta didn’t give an exact launch date, only that it would be arriving ‘in the coming weeks’.

The company said that apart from the Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro, the game would also be available for the Meta Quest 3 when that becomes available later in the year. The game is already playable on iOS and Android mobile devices, desktops, and Xbox.

During the open beta, the Roblox developer community is invited to optimize their Roblox games for the Meta Quest experience or develop new experiences. It’ll be an opportunity for them to engage with the Meta Quest Roblox community before the game gets its full release on the Meta Quest Store.

According to Meta, Roblox is automatically publishing experiences that use default player scripts to support VR devices, making content that runs well on VR available right away. Meta Quest owners will also be able to access the 15 million active experiences that already exist, but some may not be optimized for VR yet.

Roblox players on Meta Quest will also be able to connect with their friends even if they’re on other platforms like Xbox, Android, iOS, and desktop. The game is going to be available for anyone that’s thirteen or older.

Parents who want to keep an eye on what content their children are accessing, Meta says you can always set up various parental controls on Meta Quest.

For anyone out there who has never played Roblox, it’s best to think of it as a gaming platform that allows developers to create a variety of different games and experiences. Some popular Roblox games include Adopt Me!, Brookhaven, Welcome to Bloxburg, Murder Mystery 2, Jailbreak, and MeepCity.