Meta Quest 2 256GB and Meta Quest Pro VR headsets get big price cuts

Meta has decided to lower the price of two of its virtual reality headsets. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today (via CNET) that starting March 5, the 256GB version of the Meta Quest 2 will have its price lowered by $30 to $429.99. The high-end Meta Quest Pro will see its price go down by $500, from its current $1,499.99 price to $999.99 (Meta cut the price temporarily to $1,099.99 for an earlier holiday promotion).

According to Meta, the price cut will go live for the Meta Quest 2 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UK, and the US. The Meta Quest Pro price reduction will go live on March 5 in the US and Canada. The other territories where the headset is sold will have to wait until March 15 for their price cuts.

The price reductions for Meta's VR products come just a few days after Sony launched the PS VR2 headset for the PlayStation 5 game console with a price of $549.99. So far, the company has yet to comment on any sales results for the PS VR2. Meta is rumored to launch the Meta Quest 3 later this year. Of course, the world is waiting for Apple's rumored AR/VR headset, which may make its public debut in June at the company's WWDC event.