Team Fortress 2 gets a big update with 14 new community made maps and more

Earlier this year, Valve announced plans to release a major new content update for its long-running free-to-play shooter Team Fortress 2. It asked for the game's mod community to submit content like maps, items, tauts, and more for possible inclusion in the update. Today, that summer content update is now available for the game's players.

The official Team Fortress site states that the update has a whopping 14 new community-made maps. It also has a large number of community-created cosmetics, six new taunts, and more. It also has quite a few bug fixes and some adjustments to two of the game's older maps.

Here is the full changelog:

Summer 2023! Featuring 14 new community maps: Sharkbay, Rotunda, Phoenix, Cashworks, Venice, Reckoner, Sulfur, Hardwood, Pelican Peak, Selbyen, VSH Tiny Rock, VSH Distillery, VSH Skirmish, and VSH Nucleus Added the Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case Contains 25 new community-contributed items Added 6 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store Taunt: Killer Joke

Taunt: Star-Spangled Strategy

Taunt: The Head Doctor

Taunt: Tuefort Tango

Taunt: The Road Rager

Taunt: The Killer Signature Added 20 new community-created Unusual effects 12 new effects for Unusual hats

8 new effects for Unusual taunts Added the Summer 2023 War Paint Case Contains 10 new community-created War Paints that make-up the Summer 2023 Collection

Has a chance to give a taunt Unusualifier as a bonus item

All cosmetic and taunt cases will grant Summer 2023 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the Summer event. This does not include crates.

The Summer event runs through September 15th, 2023 General Security and stability improvements Fixed the Mann vs. Machine upgrade panel closing after receiving a matchmaking party invite

Fixed an exploit related to the ConTracker and being able to move/shoot while it's deployed

Fixed the Strange Count Transfer Tool not being able to transfer stats for Sandvich items

Fixed the Engineer not being able to move for a short period of time after doing The High Five taunt

Fixed missing No Headphones style for the Universal Translator

Fixed Engineer teleporter audio that was referencing the dispenser by mistake in Spanish

Fixed incorrect alpha channels for the Smissmas 2021/2022 Cosmetic Case models

Fixed the Winter 2019 War Paint Case not being shown in the Mann Co. Store

Updated/Added some tournament medals

Updated pl_enclosure_final to fix localization issues

Updated cp_gravelpit_snowy

Boosted volume of snowman explosions

Added occluders to C to improve performance

Improved clipping Updated cp_steel Prop collision cleanup and improved player clipping

Explosive splash bug collisions on stairs, props, etc., around the map

Spawn point issues (collision, prop blocking, clipping, etc.)

Fix Pyro door exploit on A

Fix choke and spam issues into Blu & Red spawns

Fix Pixel walk collision issues

Fixing ceiling clipping and stuck spots including exploits

Clean up geometry in spawns, the spawn locations and their exits

Fix roof readability issues, with sticky and rocket jumping

Fix rare double death bug when falling into pit

Fix Cliff stuck spots and ledges in E pit

Removed head glitch tele spawn on A-B connector

Fix rare overtime cap bug

Fix Red team getting stuck in spawn door to A Updated cp_mossrock Fixed numerous perch points

Fixed players being able to get under Blu spawn

Fixed a location where a teleporter could be build out of the map

Fixed collision on rock near final point so it is more accurate to the visuals

Fixed lots of small visual bugs

Fixed some small exploits

Improved optimisation

You can check out the game on its official Steam page now. It remains in the top 5 most played games on Steam, with around 200,000 concurrent players.