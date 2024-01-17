Rufus 4.4 is out with GRUB 2.12, fixes for Dev Drives, better card reader support, and more

Rufus, everyone's favorite app for creating bootable media for installing Windows, Linux, or other operating systems, has been updated to version 4.4. The latest release is now available for download from the official website and its GitHub repository, bringing users several improvements, bug fixes, and compatibility enhancements.

Rufus 4.4 adds support for GRUB 2.12 (bootloader for Unix operating systems) and a workaround for Linux distros with broken symbolic links as their UEFI bootloaders. In addition, the update fixes crashes when working with .FFU images (namely when saving images), and no longer lists Microsoft Dev Drives, which are special Windows 11 partitions optimized for developer-related tasks and workflows. There is also better support for SDCX card readers.

Here is the complete changelog for Rufus 4.4:

Add workaround for distros that use broken symbolic links as their UEFI bootloaders (such as Mint 21.3).

Add support for GRUB 2.12.

Fix a crash when saving .ffu images.

Fix UEFI:NTFS partition not being added, in MBR mode, for some Linux ISOs.

Prevent Microsoft Dev Drives from being listed.

Improve support for SDXC card readers.

Improve Large FAT32 formatting by aligning start of data regions to 1 MB.

You can get Rufus for your Windows computer from the official website or GitHub. Rufus is also available in the Microsoft Store for those preferring downloading apps and games there. The app supports Windows 8 and newer (Windows 7 support was dropped in version 4.0, released in April 2023), plus it can run on systems with ARM processors.

If you are unfamiliar with Rufus, check out our guide detailing how to create a bootable Windows media. You can also use it to make a USB for installing Windows 11 version 23H2 on unsupported hardware. Rufus can bypass the limitations so that you do not have to tweak the install image yourself.