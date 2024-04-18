Windows tweaking app WinToys gets a big update with new features and improvements

About a year ago, we published a story about WinToys, a neat app for tweaking and optimizing Windows 11 in a safe and easy way. Today, the app received its anniversary update under version 1.13.

The latest update delivers several useful features for maintaining your computer. For example, WinToys can now combat annoying processes that constantly wake up your PC from sleep mode. There is also a shortcut to memory diagnostic, the ability to toggle automatic app updates and much more.

Here is the complete changelog for version 1.13:

added Memory diagnostic feature under Health page

added Sleeping pill feature under Health page

added App updates option under Health page

added Windowed mode optimizations option under Boost/Gaming settings

added Watermark option under Tweaks/Desktop

added two new languages: Italian and Polish

two new languages: Italian and Polish improved the Junk Cleaner by: adding missing files from the Disk Cleanup tool (error reports and dump files) adding the ability to display and select browsers individually adding file size and file count for selected items

the Reboot button is now hidden instead of disabled when a reboot is not required

improved layout alignment on the Home page and added two missing translations

updated some border colors to be more visible on dark theme

changed the benchmark button’s icon and the tooltip translation

changed the progress ring to a progress bar for apps and services changes

removed process tracing for win32 apps as it was unreliable (the progress will only be displayed for store apps)

when an app or a service is changing, now the context menu will not be displayed since the options are disabled

changed the service context menu so that when it can’t be stopped, the start mode is disabled

And here are other fixes:

fixed an issue where closing the app would throw an exception (the most occuring exception)

handled startup crash when certain date information was unavailable on Umm Al-Qura calendars

fixed an issue where extracting spotlight images to a deleted destintion folder would not work

fixed an issue where uninstalling an app will break updating the list of apps in realtime

fixed not being able to open the context menu of a selected service

fixed an issue where hibernation file size percent was displayed as 20% when the default was actually 40%

handled exceptions when loading apps and startup apps

handled exception when stopping an unexisting service

handled exception when loading a benchmark file that’s in use

handled exception when deleting an unexisting file of a startup app

handled exception of missing service’s translations for Auto and System start modes

handled exception when turning off Widgets while the registry key is missing

handled exception when trying to kill a browser for cache cleaning

handled exception when counting system restore points

You can download WinToys for free from the Microsoft Store. Before using the app (or any other tweaking app), we strongly recommend creating a restore point and backing up important data.