Windows tweaking app WinToys gets a big update with new features and improvements

About a year ago, we published a story about WinToys, a neat app for tweaking and optimizing Windows 11 in a safe and easy way. Today, the app received its anniversary update under version 1.13.
The latest update delivers several useful features for maintaining your computer. For example, WinToys can now combat annoying processes that constantly wake up your PC from sleep mode. There is also a shortcut to memory diagnostic, the ability to toggle automatic app updates and much more.
Here is the complete changelog for version 1.13:
- added Memory diagnostic feature under Health page
- added Sleeping pill feature under Health page
- added App updates option under Health page
- added Windowed mode optimizations option under Boost/Gaming settings
- added Watermark option under Tweaks/Desktop
- added two new languages: Italian and Polish
- improved the Junk Cleaner by:
- adding missing files from the Disk Cleanup tool (error reports and dump files)
- adding the ability to display and select browsers individually
- adding file size and file count for selected items
- the Reboot button is now hidden instead of disabled when a reboot is not required
- improved layout alignment on the Home page and added two missing translations
- updated some border colors to be more visible on dark theme
- changed the benchmark button’s icon and the tooltip translation
- changed the progress ring to a progress bar for apps and services changes
- removed process tracing for win32 apps as it was unreliable (the progress will only be displayed for store apps)
- when an app or a service is changing, now the context menu will not be displayed since the options are disabled
- changed the service context menu so that when it can’t be stopped, the start mode is disabled
And here are other fixes:
- fixed an issue where closing the app would throw an exception (the most occuring exception)
- handled startup crash when certain date information was unavailable on Umm Al-Qura calendars
- fixed an issue where extracting spotlight images to a deleted destintion folder would not work
- fixed an issue where uninstalling an app will break updating the list of apps in realtime
- fixed not being able to open the context menu of a selected service
- fixed an issue where hibernation file size percent was displayed as 20% when the default was actually 40%
- handled exceptions when loading apps and startup apps
- handled exception when stopping an unexisting service
- handled exception when loading a benchmark file that’s in use
- handled exception when deleting an unexisting file of a startup app
- handled exception of missing service’s translations for Auto and System start modes
- handled exception when turning off Widgets while the registry key is missing
- handled exception when trying to kill a browser for cache cleaning
- handled exception when counting system restore points
You can download WinToys for free from the Microsoft Store. Before using the app (or any other tweaking app), we strongly recommend creating a restore point and backing up important data.
