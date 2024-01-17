The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a still mysterious upcoming fitness and health device

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked press event was held earlier today, and as expected, the company used it to officially reveal three new flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. However, Samsung decided to throw the members of the attending press a curve ball at the end of the Unpacked streaming event.

At first, the presentation concentrated on new features that would be added to the Samsung Health app and platform, including new AI-driven ways to monitor a person's sleep patterns. It will also add My Vitality Score, which Samsung says will give users an idea of their overall health each day.

Then, Unpacked switched gears, with the company's representative stating it soon would add the features of Samsung Health "to a brand new form factor" It then ran a very quick, and still very mysterious, look at the new Samsung Ring. While there were rumors about such an announcement beforehand, it was still a fairly big surprise for the people who attended or watched Unpacked via streaming.

Based on the fast teaser, we saw a health and fitness ring with some interesting-looking sensors placed in the inner ring of the device. That's really all we know about the Samsung Galaxy Ring at this stage, The company has not revealed any hardware specs, a price tag, or a release date. However, the fact that such a major company like Samsung is launching such a product could be the catalyst for more such fitness rings if it is successful.

Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long for the official launch of the Galaxy Ring. During Unpacked in February 2023, Samsung revealed it was working on a new mixed reality headset in collaboration with Qualcomm and Google. However, that product has yet to be launched, or even given a presentation. It's possible both the Galaxy Ring and the new MR Headset could be shown off at fall's Unpacked event later in 2024.