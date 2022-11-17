Rufus 3.21 Beta is out with improved Windows support and several fixes

Besides the official Media Creation Tool app Microsoft provides for creating Windows 10 and 11 install media, users can opt for numerous third-party utilities. Rufus is among the most popular options (as proven by the Microsoft Store App Awards 2022), and today it received an update to version 3.21 Beta. The latest release brings improved Windows support (the app is now better at detecting and reporting Windows versions) and several other improvements.

Here is what is new in Rufus 3.21 Beta:

Allow the provision of an arbitrary local account username in the Windows User Experience dialog.

Improve Windows version reporting from ISO/.wim

Update UEFI:NTFS' NTFS drivers to v1.4 and exFAT drivers to v1.9

Switch to remote download for nonstandard GRUB (Fedora 37, openSUSE Live, GeckoLinux)

Fix UEFI:NTFS partition not being set in MBR mode for ISOs with a >4GB file (UwUntu)

Fix GRUB support for Arch and derivatives, when a non FAT compliant label is used (#2086)

Fix incorrect detection of GRUB with nonstandard prefixes

Fix tab order not working on the Windows User Experience dialog

You can download the latest Rufus Beta from the app's repository on GitHub. Stable versions (portable and installable) are also available on the official website. If you prefer using stable software, check out what is new in Rufus 3.20. If you are new to Rufus, see our guide describing how to create a Windows 11 bootable USB using Rufus.