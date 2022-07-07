Saints Row IV: Re-Elected among Xbox Free Play Days titles this weekend

The games for Free Play Days this week

Microsoft has revealed the titles that are available for free this weekend as part of its Xbox Free Play Days event for premium members. The titles this weekend include Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Assetto Corsa Competizione, and The Crew 2. To play you’ll need Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The event will run until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PDT. To get started, switch on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S and head to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store. Head over to the Gold member area and you should see the Free Play Days collection of games. You can then proceed to download and play the games.

As always, the titles receive discounts, the new prices are as follows:

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Assetto Corsa Competizione

The Crew 2

According to Microsoft, the Gamerscore and achievements you earn over the Free Play Days will carry over to when you decide to buy the games so you don’t lose your progress.

