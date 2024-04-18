Dungeons 3, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, and I Am Fish join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Xbox players have three more games to try out over the weekend thanks to Microsoft's latest Free Play Days offering. The weekend promotion brings Dungeons 3, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, and I Am Fish to the fray, letting Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members try out the trio for no extra cost.

From the bunch, Dungeons 3 is a strategy game where you are tasked with building underground dungeons and defending its creatures from invading heroes. Arriving with both base building and real-time strategy gameplay, the game lets you be the bad guy trying to take over the world for once.

Next, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a side-scrolling action RPG set in the same universe as Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, serving as a companion piece that sets the stage for the upcoming grand JRPG. Lastly, I Am Fish is a humorous physics-based puzzle game that hands you the role of saving a group of escaped fishes. The escapees must "swim, fly, roll and chomp" from their fish tank, all their way across various perilous environments, to reach the ocean.

To make continuing any playthroughs following their temporary promotions an easier deal, discounts are also live for all the games on the Free Play Days offer. Don't forget that progress from the promotion will carry over when purchasing a game.. Here are store links to the available titles, plus what platforms they are playable on:

The Free Play Days of this weekend will end on Sunday, April 21 at 11:59pm PDT, and expect to see the next batch of games enter the promotion on April 25. Also, keep in mind that only Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to the games being offered.