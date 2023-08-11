Samsung opens One UI 6 beta program for Galaxy S23 devices

Samsung has opened the One UI 6 beta program for Galaxy S23 series users based in the United States, Germany, and South Korea. One UI 6 is based on Android 14 and aims to make a better first impression on users with a greater level of simplicity compared to older versions.

Many elements of One UI have been tweaked so that they look and feel more modern. There’s a new default font and new emojis on the Samsung Keyboard.

Other improvements include a revamp of the Quick Panel which now has a new layout that lets you access the features you use most quicker. The compact Quick Panel also gives you faster access to the brightness control bar and there’s an instant access option to the full Quick Panel that lets you access settings with a single downward swipe at the upper right corner of the screen.

Other new features in One UI 6 include:

Set different lock screens for different Modes and Routines Such as setting a calming forest photo for Sleep mode

New custom camera widget Lets you pre-select a camera mode like portrait And set a photo save location, such as a folder for headshots

More ways to customize Galaxy experience to individual habits and preferences Feels more like an extension of the user

Generally loaded with great new ways to personalize the experience according to each user's needs

Discussing the beta, Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President and Head of the Software Office, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, said:

‘Our mission with One UI is to reflect the unique preferences of our users in every aspect of their mobile experience. Every iteration of One UI responds to the needs of our user community, and we look forward to user feedback on One UI 6 as we create a richer, more intuitive experience for all.’

If you’re in one of the eligible countries and want to give the beta software a whirl on your device, head over to the Samsung Developers website to learn how to register for the beta.

Source: Samsung