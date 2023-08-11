Xbox players can check out a free trial of Crash Team Rumble until August 14

Earlier this year, developer Toys for Bob and publisher Activision released Crash Team Rumble. This spin-off of the Crash Bandicoot franchise is a team-based (4x4) brawler. The object for each team is to collect more Wumpa fruit than the other player before time runs out.

Today, Xbox players (and PS4/5 players as well) can check out a free trial of Crash Team Rumble from now until August 14. The Xbox Wire site has all the details.

In short, the trial version of the game will have all 10 maps. It will also include three characters and two powers to use. The three characters in the trial include Crash himself, described as "an All-Rounder character who is easy to pick up and play." There's also Coco, who can use her "Quantum Wall ability to zone enemies out of locations."

Finally, there's Dingodile, described as a "powerhouse Blocker who excels at knocking out opponents and defending your team’s Wumpa Bank."

The free trial also has two special powers that your hero character can access. One is The Flytrap Spitter, a plant that fires projectiles that can slow down your enemies. The other is the Healing Fridge. It can heal teammates who are in its range.

if you decided to get the full Standard ($29.99) or Deluxe ($39.99) editions of Crash Team Rumble after the free trial is over, any unlocks or progression you made through the free trial can be carried over to the full game as well.

The Standard edition has a full Season 1 Battle Pass, which is supposed to end on September 12. The Deluxe edition has Battle Passes unlocked for both Seasons 1 and 2, along with a 25 Tier Instant Unlock for Season 1, and a number of other extra in-game items.

